SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $355.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $360.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,305 shares of company stock worth $15,676,312 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 523,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,846,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 14.8% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 50,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 54.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.6% during the third quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,260,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,492. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.77. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.91, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

