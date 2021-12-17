Adshares (ADS) Price Reaches $2.59 on Exchanges

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $2.59 or 0.00005598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $54.45 million and $3.68 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00141939 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008956 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000567 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,985,068 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

