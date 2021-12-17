$2.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88. Costco Wholesale reported earnings per share of $2.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $12.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.11 to $13.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.10 to $14.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

Shares of COST traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $547.61. 5,751,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,027. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.73. The company has a market capitalization of $242.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $566.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

