Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Short Interest Down 40.9% in November

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the November 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 31.2% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 774,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 184,141 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

ENPC stock remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,346. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. Executive Network Partnering has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

