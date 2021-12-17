VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSEC. Sidoti began coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get VSE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.52. 92,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,248. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VSE has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $743.91 million, a P/E ratio of 79.63 and a beta of 1.47.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in VSE by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in VSE by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in VSE during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in VSE by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VSE by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.