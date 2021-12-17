Analysts Expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to Post $0.60 EPS

Equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.62. TEGNA reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of TGNA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.75. 2,636,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in TEGNA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in TEGNA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 142,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 11.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 104,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

