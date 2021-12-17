Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.5% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $376,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 17,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.15. 182,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,518,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.03. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

