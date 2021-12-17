Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.84. Bank of America reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,556,000 after buying an additional 223,675 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 174,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.9% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 113,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $1,407,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.88. 124,229,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,943,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $48.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

