$0.84 EPS Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to announce earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. SPX reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SPX.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $285.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.85 million. SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair downgraded SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

SPXC stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.73. The stock had a trading volume of 788,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,295. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.18. SPX has a 52-week low of $51.63 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,105 shares of company stock worth $2,193,881 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SPX in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SPX in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in SPX in the third quarter worth about $101,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.