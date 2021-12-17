1,649 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by ODonnell Financial Services LLC

ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,649 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,357 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 23.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.0% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,495 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 18,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in NIKE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 15,557 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock opened at $161.95 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.47.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

