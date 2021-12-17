Cortex Reaches Market Capitalization of $106.53 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 31.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001219 BTC on popular exchanges. Cortex has a total market cap of $106.53 million and $691.71 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cortex has traded up 49.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cortex

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 187,872,267 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

