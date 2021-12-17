Neutrino USD Achieves Market Cap of $551.55 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $551.55 million and $23.52 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00053199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,858.67 or 0.08297666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00077082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,427.56 or 0.99837637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00050522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002752 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 559,030,586 coins and its circulating supply is 559,029,996 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

