Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.92

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 406650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Akbank T.A.S. from 11.50 to 12.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services.

