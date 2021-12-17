Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,933.20 ($25.55).

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMB. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.75) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.75) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.75) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Shares of Imperial Brands stock traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.23) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,588 ($20.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,752. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,330 ($17.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,686 ($22.28). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,560.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,569.36. The company has a market capitalization of £15.03 billion and a PE ratio of 5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 48.48 ($0.64) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.