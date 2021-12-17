The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIDD. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Middleby stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.31. The company had a trading volume of 766,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,680. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.65. Middleby has a 1 year low of $123.93 and a 1 year high of $196.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.31 and a 200 day moving average of $178.58.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Middleby in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Middleby by 410.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 190.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

