ICU Medical Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 1,942 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 871% compared to the typical daily volume of 200 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.66. The stock had a trading volume of 271,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,257. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.06. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $183.39 and a 12-month high of $282.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.50.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

