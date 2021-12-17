Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) Short Interest Update

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 490,100 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the November 15th total of 809,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Sports Entertainment Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 5,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 109,832 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,804,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,520,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEAH remained flat at $$9.95 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,510. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23.

About Sports Entertainment Acquisition

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

