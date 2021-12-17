Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Short Interest Down 48.4% in November

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 369,900 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the November 15th total of 716,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts have commented on PLYM shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.59. 1,250,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,013. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -88.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,377,000 after buying an additional 122,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,654,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,310,000 after acquiring an additional 103,939 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 449,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.