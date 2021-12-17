Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,615 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $60.76. The company has a market capitalization of $254.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.