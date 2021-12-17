TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

TFI International has a payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TFI International to earn $6.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Shares of TFII stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $105.91. The company had a trading volume of 186,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,627. TFI International has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.57.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFII. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen upped their target price on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TFI International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.10% of TFI International worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

