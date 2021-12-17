Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by 10.7% over the last three years.

NBO traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,304. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

In other news, insider Bradley Tank sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $35,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $106,636.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 37,121 shares during the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

