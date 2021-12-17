Hydra 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $929,573.00 (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $38.27 million and approximately $929,573.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for about $9.92 or 0.00021429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00053109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,858.63 or 0.08335991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00077258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,377.68 or 1.00192017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00050676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002746 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 16,822,166 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.