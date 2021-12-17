$0.75 EPS Expected for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to report $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.85. Great Western Bancorp also reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. The firm had revenue of $109.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

GWB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,122. Great Western Bancorp has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $37.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 21.3% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 504.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

