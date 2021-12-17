Rapids Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Rapids coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapids has a total market cap of $149,923.99 and approximately $265.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rapids has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 190.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 27,415.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00000407 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,606.89 or 1.00687205 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 1,581,779,045.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids Profile

RPD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 16,719,886 coins and its circulating supply is 10,662,577 coins. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Rapids Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

