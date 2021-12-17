Dynamic (DYN) Tops One Day Volume of $148.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $148.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,288.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.39 or 0.08378675 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.31 or 0.00313915 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.52 or 0.00921425 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00073994 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00010573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.14 or 0.00393497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00271620 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars.

