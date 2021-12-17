WOWswap Price Reaches $9.46 on Exchanges (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.46 or 0.00020375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and $916,223.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00053060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,847.24 or 0.08288900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00077025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,665.38 or 1.00540874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00050494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002732 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WOWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.