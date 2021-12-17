DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Update

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,600 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the November 15th total of 301,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 291.0 days.

DSV Panalpina A/S stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.71. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 706. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.22. DSV Panalpina A/S has a fifty-two week low of $156.00 and a fifty-two week high of $271.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DSDVF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

