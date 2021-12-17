Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the November 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CRZBY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,681. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.74) to €6.50 ($7.30) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from €7.10 ($7.98) to €7.40 ($8.31) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.74.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

