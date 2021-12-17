Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the November 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS CRZBY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,681. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Commerzbank Company Profile
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
