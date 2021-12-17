The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Update

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the November 15th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 568.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EHGRF remained flat at $$2.55 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. The Star Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $2.90.
About The Star Entertainment Group
