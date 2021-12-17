Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires 1,848 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,932 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,053 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,169,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $590.52. 73,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,982,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $647.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $579.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

