iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $466.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $461.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $363.38 and a 52-week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

