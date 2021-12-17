Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,421 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000. McDonald’s makes up 0.3% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $265.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.16. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $266.89. The firm has a market cap of $198.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

