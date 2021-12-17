MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Hope F. Cochran Sells 1,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total value of $477,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $16.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $497.85. 1,316,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,226. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.22. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.89 and a beta of 0.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Argus raised their target price on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

