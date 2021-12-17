Brokerages Expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Announce -$1.02 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce earnings per share of ($1.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($1.39). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.29) to ($4.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.50) earnings per share.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.12.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,040. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.24. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.