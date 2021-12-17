Wall Street brokerages expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Affimed reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on AFMD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of AFMD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,537. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Affimed has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $555.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Affimed by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,778,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,889,000 after buying an additional 44,153 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Affimed by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,122,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after acquiring an additional 786,748 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,622,000 after buying an additional 337,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after buying an additional 916,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after buying an additional 218,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

