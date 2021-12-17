Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will report sales of $3.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.29 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year sales of $13.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.13 billion to $18.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

W has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.43.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $12.27 on Friday, hitting $201.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,660. Wayfair has a one year low of $183.74 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.93 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.06.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total transaction of $182,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 3,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $1,017,649.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,392 shares of company stock worth $25,642,844 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

