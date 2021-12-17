Short Interest in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Decreases By 52.8%

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in Central Securities during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Central Securities by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Central Securities by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Shares of CET stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,798. Central Securities has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $45.14.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20.

About Central Securities

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.