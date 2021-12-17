Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the November 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 32,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,065. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.