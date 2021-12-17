Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Down 56.3% in November

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOR. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Source Capital by 46.4% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 145,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,155 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 2,144.1% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 87,286 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Source Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 28.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SOR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,792. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.43. Source Capital has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

