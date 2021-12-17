Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 707 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 2.1% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.57. The company had a trading volume of 102,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.35 and a 200 day moving average of $124.35. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $101.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.87.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

