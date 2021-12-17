Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 23,906 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,906 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $921,134,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,059 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3,039.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Medtronic by 86.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.87.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $101.14. 156,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,746,990. The firm has a market cap of $135.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.35. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $101.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

