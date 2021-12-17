Kineko (KKO) Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. Kineko has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $5,277.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kineko has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000527 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

