MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Tops $0.0000

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $718,156.81 and $390.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002034 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000203 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00057304 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.84 or 0.00510271 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

