C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Sells $22,838.75 in Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $22,838.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Malcolm Salter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05.

On Friday, October 15th, Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $33,929.70.

NASDAQ CCCC traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $31.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,159. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

