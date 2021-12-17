Ollin B. Sykes Purchases 26,000 Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $69,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CTHR traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.67. 210,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,200. The company has a market cap of $81.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.20. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 196.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 7,073.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

