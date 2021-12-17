Michael Richard Kolloway Acquires 6,000 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Stock

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) insider Michael Richard Kolloway bought 6,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $190,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Parsons stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,857. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Parsons had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $956.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Parsons by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,980,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,614,000 after purchasing an additional 407,437 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Parsons by 6.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,496,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 141,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Parsons by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,291,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 43,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Parsons by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,829,000 after purchasing an additional 57,304 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Parsons by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,912,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,264,000 after purchasing an additional 184,460 shares during the period.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

