Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $777,000 Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 577.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $629.72. 26,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,644. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $623.30 and a 200 day moving average of $556.95. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.69 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $178.32 billion, a PE ratio of 83.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

