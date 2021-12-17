Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 567 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 37,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 18.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 493,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,943,000 after acquiring an additional 78,557 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 196,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.6% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 44,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

BAC opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.61. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

