Excalibur Management Corp Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,752 shares of company stock worth $34,342,687. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $131.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $232.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

