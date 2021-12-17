PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $308.18 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.17.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

